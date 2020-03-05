WINDERMERE, Fla., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMSRx INTELLECT is a distinctive pharmacy benefit consulting engine that is at the forefront of technology, bringing improved efficiencies and outcomes to clients. The ARMSRx INTELLECT engine delivers meaningful information and actionable alerts that have an immediate impact on prescription drug costs.
"We're very excited to be the first to launch this one of a kind, advanced analytics tool that protects our clients and provides them with direction and unclouded, timely information. With all the various pricing models in the market, including NADAC, Pass through, No Rebates Model, Average Script Price Guarantee, PMPM Guarantee, just to name a few, we're able to uncover what's really happening inside our client's pharmacy benefit management program, regardless of the PBM or pricing strategies being used" states Jennifer Wilson, CEO of ARMSRx Pharmacy Benefit Consultants.
Through the innovative ARMSRx INTELLECT engine, the ARMSRx seasoned consulting team provides clients an in-depth reassessment of selected plan design options, network offerings, formularies, trend and clinical management programs to modify when not performing as intended.
"ARMSRx Pharmacy Benefit Consultants is a sophisticated team of experts with humble competence that knows how to navigate in the ever-changing, complex world of pharmacy benefits – this tool will help us even further deliver what the industry has been waiting for so long," states Jennifer Wilson.
"ARMSRx INTELLECT is a powerful analytics and reporting engine that allows our consulting team to intervene promptly on high cost drugs instead of the industry standard timeframes of weeks or months. The insights we gain through the INTELLECT engine result in long-term strategies being implemented as well as reduced costs for our clients." States Rob Markovich, ARMSRx SVP Analytics.
ARMSRx Pharmacy Benefit Consultants is a pharmacy benefit consulting firm (not a pharmacy benefit manager) that specializes in saving third-party administrators, employers and health plans money on their pharmacy expenditures. Most prescription benefit programs are based on financial arrangements that are complex, secretive and highly profitable to the Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs). ARMSRx Pharmacy Benefit Consultants has a vested interest in your success and our mission is to align the PBM's business objectives with the payors benefit goals. ARMSRx Pharmacy Benefit Consultants delivers intellectual capital.