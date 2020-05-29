NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATC Healthcare Services LLC, a 35-year-old leading provider of national medical staffing services, announced a comprehensive COVID-19 testing and screening program to help companies get their employees safely back to work.
On March 10, 2020, David Savitsky, CEO of ATC spoke to Fox News regarding the potential for the Coronavirus to leave hospitals and medical offices short-staffed.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/coronavirus-leave-hospitals-medical-offices-short-staffed-expert-says
For most people, March 10th feels impossible to remember. Temporarily closing business, preparing to care for the sick, developing social distance guidelines and keeping people safe were thought to be the best efforts for containing the pandemic. Today, rising unemployment, repairing the economy, re-opening business, and bringing back workforces safely, including through the utilizations of various testing options, are key topic's in today's news cycle.
By leveraging its national footprint of offices, the unrivaled quality of its health care associates, as well as its partnerships with the nation's largest lab companies, ATC is able to offer a first-to-market turn-key testing and screening solution for employers looking to participate in reopening the nation's economy. ATC handles the coordination of the entire testing program, from providing the requisite personnel and testing kits, as well as the equipment and supplies necessary to run the program safely and efficiently. By partnering with ATC, businesses will be able to ensure a safe and healthy work environment for their employees without incurring the unnecessary burden of coordinating testing.
"After many successful years of partnering with the medical industry to help staff their needs, ATC is now responding to businesses' collective and overwhelming call for help to ensure a healthy and productive workforce. ATC has taken the steps to invest in those resources that are necessary to provide this comprehensive and unique quality testing solution. This not only affects the physical health of an employee, but also provides them with the mental assurance that they are returning to an office that is proactive in ensuring their wellbeing." - Steven Savitsky, President, ATC Healthcare Services.
TESTING: ATC has partnered with both national and local laboratories to offer a testing solution that combines swab and blood tests that can be performed at the workplace for those companies that want to obtain comprehensive knowledge on the health status of their employees. Whether currently open for business, working on a limited workforce, or preparing to bring employees back to work, ATC can help you better ensure your employees' collective health.
Screening: ATC is providing comprehensive screening services to ensure that employees are safe to come into the work place on a daily basis. This screening consists of a temperature check, pulse oximeter check, as well as a series of questions each employee must answer upon entering the workplace. ATC's screening services further ensure that employees are not coming to work with symptoms or signs that they may be positive for COVID-19.
ABOUT: For over 35 years, ATC has helped the medical industry staff their needs with quality Healthcare Associates (HCA) through a nationwide network of offices. ATC focuses on the needs of healthcare professionals across the USA, providing the support and experience of a national company while answering the need for staffing in local medical communities.
If you are searching through all the data to best understand how to incorporate a testing solution into your current business plan, please visit us at covidtestingscreening.com.
