FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arreva®, the trusted advisor and thought leader in all-in-one, digital fundraising, donor relationship management, healthcare hospitality applications, and live and virtual auction software, has announced today the integration of Text2Fund®, text-based, mobile donation software and SMS Text Messaging with ExceedFurther®, All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, and Auction Software, even further eliminating the need for nonprofit organizations to use multiple, individual siloed solutions and databases.
With ExceedFurther® SMS Text Messaging, nonprofits can use text messaging to proactively share donation pages, pledge pages, event registration pages, peer-to-peer fundraising pages, team fundraising pages, membership pages, volunteer opportunities, and more, and connect instantly with donors, volunteers, and guests where they spend most of their time, with their cell phones - providing a convenient and easy way to provide real-time reminders and communicate before, during, and after events, fundraising campaigns, and donations,
Lisa Suprenand, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities® Tampa Bay is very enthusiastic about ExceedFurther, All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship and how it continues to evolve to meet the needs of nonprofit organizations with enhanced capabilities like SMS Text Messaging, "Communication is so incredibly important to our organization, especially during these times. Previously we had used a marketing platform for text messaging, but Arreva's SMS text messaging has much greater usability, and provides significant enhancements as it is fully integrated with our ExceedFurther, All-in-One solution which provides an immediate ability to proactively communicate with our donors, board members, volunteers, supporters, staff and more, within our all-in-one solution through a single, unified database in concert with all of the foundational elements of our fundraising, and donor relationship management initiatives. It is a phenomenal tool."
Arreva's Text2Fund®, donations-by-text software, fully integrated with ExceedFurther, or as a stand-alone software, elevates fundraising with an easy, convenient giving option that allows donors to donate immediately, anywhere, anytime, directly from their phone.
Soraya Rivera-Moya, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Florida loves how Text2Fund, fully integrated with Arreva's ExceedFurther, All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management Software, is transforming her organization's fundraising. "Text2Fund has been a game-changer for our fundraising initiatives. We've made it easy for our donors to give directly from their cell phones, anytime, anywhere simply by texting the keyword 'HOME' to 71760. We've made Text2Fund an integral part of all our fundraising campaigns and a key part of our messaging on our website, banners, email signatures, and on social media. This is just one more way that Arreva continues to be an essential part of how we further our mission. As we're fond of saying, without Arreva, what we do would be impossible!"
David Blyer, Co-founder, CEO, and President of Arreva shares, "We are so proud of our teams continue to collaborate with our clients, in understanding their needs, to drive the continued evolution of ExceedFurther, the industry's only fully integrated, all-in-one, digital fundraising, donor relationship management, healthcare hospitality applications, and auction software. We are incredibly passionate about continuing to deliver software solutions that truly address the nonprofit industry's need for comprehensive, all-in-one solutions to communicate with and engage their constituents, donors, volunteers, board members, supporters, and staff to raise more money to achieve their important missions. There are a lot of great platforms out there, but not one other platform that brings it all together, through an all-in-one solution like we do."
Learn more about Arreva and ExceedFurther at http://www.arreva.com and schedule a personal consultation and demo of Arreva's ExceedFurther, All-in-One, Cloud-based Digital Fundraising, and Donor Relationship Management Software, as well as MaestroAuction OnlineTM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual, live, and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software at http://www.arreva.com/demo.
About Arreva
Arreva®, is a trusted advisor and market leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management, healthcare hospitality, and auction software that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. Arreva's, ExceedFurther® All-in-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management software is helping nonprofits worldwide further their mission, transform fundraising, and cultivate relationships with donors and constituents. Our MaestroAuction Online TM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual, live, and silent auction software, Text2Bid® virtual and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software are helping nonprofits raise billions of dollars and further their cause through thousands of virtual fundraising events, charity auctions and galas.
Media Contact
David Jost, Arreva, 954-900-1543, david.jost@arreva.com
SOURCE Arreva