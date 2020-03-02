First presentation of findings from EPI03, EPI04 and EPI07 studies that examine the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single and repeat administration of epinephrine after intranasal, intramuscular and subcutaneous administration Additional analyses measure the effects of active seasonal allergic rhinitis symptoms on the absorption of intranasal epinephrine administered as Neffy(TM), and develop learnings for professional and patient education based on U.S. claims data