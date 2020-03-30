WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the occasion of National Doctors' Day, the Art of Living, a global educational and humanitarian non-profit, has launched a first-ever opportunity for healthcare workers across the US to learn its powerful breathing meditation - at no cost - to help sustain them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Art of Living is also providing free content to the general public, as well as a new online Happiness Program, to help all manage stress and anxiety during these turbulent times.
"To all the doctors, the paramedics, frontline workers and all other healthcare professionals, for your services, your dedication, we cannot express our gratitude enough," said global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and founder of the Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. "Please don't ignore yourself. Your good rest is absolutely essential and it's necessary to keep you charged and keep you healthy. Art of Living Foundation and its counselors are ready for you, anytime to help you. This meditation will be tremendously beneficial to you. You'll feel the energy and enthusiasm renewed in you to carry your noble mission forward."
Beginning today, any US healthcare worker can access the online course by visiting www.aolf.me/covid19 and register using their professional license number. The Happiness Program, which has been taught in person to millions across the world, has been adapted to a new online platform, and tailored specifically to busy healthcare providers. The self-paced format can be accessed from anywhere, and in just a few minutes, will equip health care workers with powerful, evidence-based breathing and meditation techniques.
The program was developed in collaboration with leaders of the Provider Well-being Program at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC and other healthcare experts from around the country. Children's National implemented the in-person course for some of their healthcare providers last year. "We found this course significantly reduced burnout and anxiety among our providers, some of whom said the daily practices have transformed their entire lives," said Dr. Hemant Sharma, Chief of Allergy and Immunology at Children's National and co-lead of Well-being. "At this time of immense strain on healthcare systems world-wide, we are so grateful to the Art of Living for offering these evidence-based practices to bolster the physical and mental well-being of those caring for the sick."
"Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and the entire team, are giving their all on the front lines of this pandemic," said Dr. Christiane Corriveau, a critical care physician and co-lead of Well-being at Children's National. "This takes a great personal toll on them and we want to do whatever we can to sustain and support healthcare workers in these challenging times."
Over 70 independent studies have demonstrated a range of scientific benefits from practicing the breathing exercises taught on the Art of Living Happiness Program. Research has shown the practices decrease anxiety, reduce the stress hormone cortisol by over 50%, improve immune cell counts within as little as three weeks, and improve time spent in deep sleep three-fold.
In addition to its commitment to support healthcare workers, the Art of Living is also offering following to the community at large:
A Moment of Peace in Troubled Times: Two live guided meditations daily led by our meditation experts. These sessions are Suitable for beginners as well as advanced meditators. In addition, we also offer on-demand meditations guided by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Access Here)
Online Happiness Program: Offered at a reduced cost to all members of the general public to help them manage the stress and anxiety provoked by these uncertain times. (Access Here)
Art of Living Journey App: All the premium meditation content on the app is made free for a limited time. Download Android version here. Download iOS version here.
About Art of Living
Operating in 156 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programs are inspired by Sri Sri's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 400 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.
About Children's National Hospital
Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds to care for Civil War orphans. Today, 150 years stronger, it is the nation's No. 6 children's hospital. It is ranked No. 1 for newborn care for the third straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by "U.S. News & World Report." Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2020, it will open the Children's National Research and Innovation Campus, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. It has been designated twice as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C., metropolitan area, including the Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and is the nation's seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.
