NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to study of Zion Market Research, Artificial Disc Replacement industry accumulated revenue worth nearly US$ 502 million in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 1,090 million by 2028. Additionally, Artificial Disc Replacement market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 11.8% in 2022-2028.
Furthermore, growth of artificial disc replacement market over forecast timespan can be credited to sports injuries and requirement of minimal surgeries. In addition to this, rise in cases of disc degeneration in individuals because of inactive lifestyles will increase need of artificial disc replacement surgeries, thereby cumulating expansion of artificial disc replacement industry. Surge in aging population prone to disc disorders will spearhead market growth. Nevertheless, low amount of compensation availed for artificial disc replacement and high charges incurred for implants will put brakes on growth of artificial disc replacement market over 2022-2028.
Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/artificial-disc-replacement-market
Some of key industry players have massively influenced market size and will continue to do so even in foreseeable future. We have also included these players in our market research report and they are Zimmer Biomet, Centinel Spine, Globus Medical, Inc., Synergy Spine Solutions, Inc., SpineArt SA, Orthofix Medical Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Aesculap, Inc., AxioMed LLC, and Medtronic plc.
Cervical Artificial Disc Market Segment To Dominate Product Type Landscape By 2028:
Growth of segment over forecast timeline can be credited to increase in incidences of degeneration in cervical disc. Apart from this, easy product availability for artificial cervical disc replacement surgeries will boost demand for cervical artificial disc in coming years.
Get More Insight before Buying@ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/artificial-disc-replacement-market
Metal-On –Biopolymer Segment to Contribute Largest Market Share By 2028:
Segmental growth during 2022-2028 can be credited to beneficial features of metal-on-biopolymer such as bio-compatibility, flexible spine movement, and insertion ease.
Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses:
https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6768?covid19=true
North American Artificial Disc Replacement Market To Record Marked Growth Over 2022-2028
Expansion of Artificial Disc Replacement industry in North America over next six years can be due to inactive lifestyle resulting in degenerative disc disorders. In addition to this, increase in spinal injuries due to road collisions will result in humungous demand for artificial disc replacement procedures in sub-continent. Large number of hospitals in U.S. and Canada are operating in the business and hence are contributing lucratively towards regional market earnings
Browse the full "Artificial Disc Replacement Market- By Material Type (Metal-On-Metal And Metal-On-Biopolymer) And By Product Type (Cervical Artificial Disc And Lumbar Artificial Disc): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-disc-replacement-market
Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Details
Base Year
2020
Historic Years
2016 - 2020
Forecast Years
2021 - 2028
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.8%
Segments
By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
Quantitative
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
Regions
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Number of Companies Covered
10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request
Report Coverage
Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.
Customization Scope
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
The global Artificial Disc Replacement Market is segmented as follows:
By Material Type
- Metal-on-metal
- Metal-on-biopolymer
By Product Type
- Cervical Artificial Disc
- Lumbar Artificial Disc
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/artificial-disc-replacement-market
Browse all other Healthcare Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/healthcare
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Human Microbiome Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/human-microbiome-market
- Healthcare E-Commerce Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-e-commerce-market
- Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trials Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/immuno-oncology-clinical-trials-market
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-disc-replacement-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1-038-million-by-2028--zion-market-research-301476358.html
SOURCE Zion Market Research