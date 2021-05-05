TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart manufacturing– the use of advanced automation and big data technologies to detect and predict anomalies and optimize yield and other outcomes – is a business imperative in today's highly-competitive, highly-regulated pharmaceutical industry. But how can established pharma and biotech companies intelligently implement smart manufacturing strategies that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, cloud infrastructure and rich big data analytics tools into their commercial manufacturing processes without disrupting existing workflows? Validated SOPs, GxP compliance, friction with existing tools and workflows, and organizational inertia make change disruptive for the organization and ripe for risk.
Join expert speakers from Aizon, Lawrence Baisch, Chief Customer Success Officer and Kevin Baughman, Data Science Practice Lead, in a live webinar on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1pm EDT to hear about how to keep ROI in focus and identify value-based use cases for smart manufacturing initiatives for pharma and biotech, as well as how to avoid prevalent pitfalls when implementing smart manufacturing strategies and technologies in your commercial manufacturing processes.
