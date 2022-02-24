NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial organs and bionic implants market in Spain is expected to grow by USD 456.53 mn between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 10.22%, according to Technavio's estimates. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain size
- Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain trends
- Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain industry analysis
The scarcity of organ donors is notably driving the artificial organs and bionic implants market growth in Spain. However, factors such as highly expensive treatment may impede market growth.
Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the artificial organs and bionic implants market in Spain has been segmented into artificial organs and bionic implants. The artificial organs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in the demand for artificial organs will drive the market growth owing to factors such as an increase in medical tourism.
By end-user, the artificial organs and bionic implants market in Spain has been segmented into hospital and clinics, specialty centers, and others.
Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the artificial organs and bionic implants market in Spain include Abiomed Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Ossur hf., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Sonova Holding AG, Terumo Medical Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Abiomed Inc. - The company offers Impella 5.0 that is a temporary, minimally invasive heart pump that provides circulatory support, enabling the heart to rest and recover.
- Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers therapeutic apheresis products such as Plasmaflo OP, Rheofilter.
- Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers Precision Novi, which is the smallest, thinnest high capacity primary cell spinal cord stimulator implant with a unique contoured shape.
Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial organs and bionic implants market growth in Spain during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial organs and bionic implants market size in Spain and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the artificial organs and bionic implants market in Spain
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial organs and bionic implants market vendors in Spain
Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 456.53 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
9.50
Regional analysis
Spain
Performing market contribution
Spain at 100%
Key consumer countries
Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abiomed Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Ossur hf., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Sonova Holding AG, Terumo Medical Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
