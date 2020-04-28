FAIRWAY, Kan., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc. (Artio), a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart markets, today announced the appointment of entrepreneur and businessman Nathaniel Hagedorn to its Board of Directors. As the founder and CEO of NorthPoint Development, Hagedorn has raised over $6.5B in capital and brings nearly two decades of experience in accessing new markets and scaling new business opportunities.
"We are pleased to welcome Nathaniel to Artio's Board," commented F. Nicholas Franano, President and CEO of Artio. "He is a talented CEO with a wealth of experience growing businesses from the ground up in competitive markets. As Artio raises additional capital and launches commercial operations, we look to Nathaniel's leadership to help guide us forward."
Hagedorn founded NorthPoint Development in 2012, starting as a local industrial developer. During the past decade, he expanded operations to 21 states with over 280 employees and currently manages 75 million square feet of commercial real estate space. NorthPoint Development has been honored as a Kansas City Business Journal "Best Places to Work" annually since 2013 and Nathaniel was a regional finalist for Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2014.
"I am delighted to join Artio's Board at this important time," said Hagedorn. "I look forward to working with the company on its growth and commercial strategies in the fast-growing and dynamic peripheral and neurovascular markets."
About Artio Medical
Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative endovascular products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and structural heart diseases. Artio's products are designed to provide precision placement, immediate occlusion, and rapid sealing of arteries, veins, saccular aneurysms, and other blood-containing structures. For more information, please visit www.artiomedical.com.