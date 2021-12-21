LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the fall of 2021, Film Festival Flix joined with Queens World Film Festival and blk. International to honor the staff of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for their tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. All employees were provided with a full-access pass to Queens World Film Festival's hybrid festival via Film Festival Flix's robust streaming platform, 6000 bottles of blk. water were donated to the staff, and $8,000 was donated in the name of these "Heroes of Elmhurst."
As we near the end of the year, Film Festival Flix (FFF) has renewed their commitment to these most essential of workers by re-opening online access to the Queens World Film Festival on December 18-28. Acknowledging that the urgent work performed by the heath care staff may have prevented them from taking full advantage of the initial offering, FFF hopes the additional dates of access, available exclusively to Elmhurst staff, will allow these front line workers another opportunity to enjoy the festival's fabulously curated lineup of independent gems with their loved ones during this holiday season.
Regarding the invaluable contributions of the Elmhurst staff, CEO of Film Festival Flix Benjamin Oberman says, "We are so grateful to the 6,000 frontline workers at Elmhurst Hospital, who are again tirelessly demonstrating their commitment to their community. We're excited that the Film Festival Flix virtual festival venue is able to provide everyone access to the Queens World Film Festival, and hopefully some enjoyment during this holiday season."
