As Americans, Including President Donald J. Trump, Test Positive for COVID-19, the COLCORONA Trial Opens More Enrollment Sites Across the United States and Internationally

Many newly diagnosed people may fit the criteria to enroll in the largest at-home clinical trial testing a generic drug (colchicine) to reduce symptom severity and progression and prevent hospitalization. Patients should call 1-877-536-6837 or visit www.COLCORONA.net to find out more information upon diagnosis.