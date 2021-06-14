Taiwan’s Development Center of Biotechnology (DCB) is prepared to demonstrate Taiwan’s pharmaceutical innovation on new cancer drugs and cell therapies. 12 innovative drug discovery technologies are selected for the event that have already grabbed big pharma firms by the eyeballs for online 1-1 partnering. Furthermore, DCB will hold the 2021 Taiwan Biotech Forum online before the BIO 2021 under the topic of "Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Ready, Set and Go!", warming up for the presentation of Taiwan Delegation in BIO Digital.