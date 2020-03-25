FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeramy Freeman, owner of the transformative personal development program, Project 42, is offering everyone, everywhere access to his services free of charge.
As the effects of COVID-19 ripple across the United States and the world, more and more people are finding themselves torn from their daily routines, and sitting at home feeling anxious about what comes next.
"I know the power of the mind when crisis sets in. I have a skill set and expertise that can help anyone stuck at home in fear, isolation or panic. We can come together and offer hope, happiness and positivity with a smile even if it's only for an hour," says Jeramy Freeman.
Jeramy and his family are hosting fun and intensive zoom workouts that can be done from home Monday - Friday at 6am EST. Freeman is an athlete, professional trainer, and wellness expert with over 30 experience of getting people in their best shape, both physically and mentally. Freeman is known for his ability to help clients improve their mindset by boosting energy and productivity with his interactive personal development programs. Through his work Freeman has made a major impact on thousands of individual clients, as well as companies, and organizations that utilize his videos to foster a stronger professional environment.
Freeman Formula offers health and wellness tips and mindset strengthening coupled with good old-immune boosting workout regiments. Working out as little as 20 minutes per day can help increase the body's white blood cell count, according to a study published on Medline.gov. Helping people feel good while improving their physical and mental health is a priority for Freeman and his wife and business partner, Kim.
"Community through technology has become a way of life for many Americans, and now for all Americans. We are walking through history as we speak, how we hold ourselves and what we do will become of the utmost importance. If we can come into your home and be a light during the darkness then we have done our part," states Kim Freeman.
The Freemans know that small business will not come out unscathed as Governors across the country have shut down gyms and health clubs, in the hopes of slowing the spread of the Coronavirus. With so many people facing economic uncertainty this husband and wife team hope that in making their content free to anyone who needs a boost, they might bring a little light to an otherwise difficult time. The Freemans say their primary goal is to help everyone stay healthy, safe, and positive.
To join Jeramy and his family for your hour of power- go to www.freemanformula.com
Contact:
Brian Gould
954-554-1654
236639@email4pr.com