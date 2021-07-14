ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cleaning and disinfecting products, including bleach, are powerful chemicals that destroy pathogens, reduce cross-contamination, and minimize the spread of disease. The use of these products increased dramatically during the pandemic but had invisible side effects. These products off-gas toxins with potentially severe effects on health, including cancer, asthma, and allergic reactions 1,2,3.
The EPA confirms that residues from many cleaners release toxic gases and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air, making it 2–5 times more toxic than outdoor air 3,4. Nevertheless, these products have continued to be used in healthcare, educational, commercial, and residential settings, putting consumers and the ecosystems at risk 5. "This is of even higher concern right now due to many layers of toxic residues left by disinfectants during the pandemic," says Greg Charillon, CEO of NeoSan Labs. "We've combined the power of our 7-log disinfectant and chemical decontaminant with the convenience of a wipe to offer a cost-effective solution against both biological and chemical health concerns. We even decontaminate the residues left by previous cleaners."
NeoSan Labs disinfecting wipes kill 99.99999% of viruses and bacteria and effectively eliminate chemical toxins, including VOCs, formaldehyde, irritants, and odors, breaking them into nontoxic, biodegradable components. The application prevents recolonization of bacteria, fungi, and spores for over 21 days.
Ricardo Mireles, Executive Director at Academia Avance Middle & High School in Pasadena, CA states, "Our school is focused on keeping students and staff safe and developing a strategy can be challenging. It starts with selecting the right products. We have peace of mind knowing the NeoSan Labs products are derived from research and development at a U.S. government laboratory and have been proven effective in the field."
Originally developed to neutralize chemical and biological warfare agents for the U.S. Military, NeoSan Labs professional-grade products decontaminate chemical toxins and provide best-in-class disinfection. NeoSan Labs is certified by the Green Clean Institute. The product line is commercially available for a variety of disinfection and decontamination applications related to public health.
For more information, please visit neosanlabs.com.
