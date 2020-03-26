The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ seeks to refine the system of end-of-life care with emphasis on person-centered care that achieves the triple aim of improving the quality of life of New Jerseyans, improving the patient experience of care, and reducing health care costs. Our vision is to set a new standard of care in NJ by helping healthcare providers, patients, and families to make medical decisions that reflect the individual’s preferences—so patients receive the care they want and no less. (PRNewsfoto/Goals of Care Coalition of New)