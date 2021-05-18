High school seniors Hannah Bernstein, 18, from Ohio (left), and Viren Asrani, 18, from New Jersey are part of GENYOUth's new national survey of American teens documenting the impact of COVID-19 one year later. The study reveals that young people are feeling ill-prepared on many fronts for what lies ahead. This includes their education - almost 3 out of 4 say the pandemic has impacted their academic readiness, a significant gap in preparedness that will require immediate attention and action.