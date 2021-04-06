NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawline, the most experienced online continuing legal education (CLE) platform, is educating cannabis businesses nationwide on the legalities behind state recreational marijuana changes. On April 20, 2021, at 4:00 PM EST, they will be hosting a free webcast featuring live Q&A with the President of the International Cannabis Bar Association Katy Young (Managing Partner of Ad Astra Law Group, LLP) and Lauren Rudick (co-founder of Hiller P.C.'s Cannabis Practice). This course is accessible to anyone interested in learning more about the cannabis industry and is available by registering here.
The program, "Navigating Real Estate Issues for Cannabis Businesses," offers an opportunity to learn more about the ever-growing cannabis industry through discussions about how to "cannabis-ize" a traditional lease. The goal is to empower those attending to be prepared for any real estate issues that may arise when operating or doing business with a cannabis operation. The one-hour online course is already producing intense interest - especially in U.S. states where recreational use of marijuana is pending or has recently passed legislation.
"The cannabis industry is rapidly growing and comes with complex legal issues," Sigalle Barness, Lawline COO, stated. "It is our duty as a legal education institution to provide lawyers and the clients they serve the knowledge to properly navigate this evolving area."
While this course is open to everyone, it is also accredited in multiple U.S. states so that licensed attorneys in the U.S. can earn CLE credit. Get complimentary access to the event here.
