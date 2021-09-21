Semi-Retired MD (SRMD) was founded in 2018 by Letizia Alto M.D. and Kenji Asakura M.D. The physician couple began Semi-Retired MD as a blog to educate physicians about real estate investing. Today, Semi-Retired MD has grown into a multi-million dollar company with a mission to serve the medical community offering proven courses and strategies that can help doctors achieve financial and time freedom and practice medicine on their own terms.