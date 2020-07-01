LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently, coronavirus infection rates are rising sharply in many parts of the United States, suggesting the COVID-19 crisis is accelerating rather than declining. Now, a new report, FemAging in the COVID-19 Era, released by WisePause (www.wisepause.com), reveals that nearly one-quarter (22%) of U.S. women ages 40-65 believe the coronavirus crisis will negatively affect their health for years — if not decades to come.
Survey research featured in the FemAging in the COVID-19 Era report highlights a largely invisible and potentially deadly epidemic that has risen alongside the coronavirus pandemic: declining mental health. Sixty percent of survey respondents say COVID-19 will have the biggest long-term negative impact on their stress and anxiety levels, more than 40% indicated mood and 34% said sleep.
This research is part of the FemAging Project, a new initiative launched by WisePause dedicated to raising awareness of critical and under-recognized health, wellness and well-being issues facing women ages 40+. The Project also helps to accelerate the development of relevant products, services and innovations that are successfully meeting older women's needs.
The FemAging Project's first output was FemAging 2020, a 70-plus page report released earlier this month, that highlights older women's concerns about their sexual, mental and bladder health needs, sheds new light on women of color's most critical health concerns, and introduces an emerging innovation sector: FemAging Tech.
Visit www.femaging.com for more information about this research and the FemAging Project. The digital edition of FemAging in the COVID-19 Era is available on SlideShare (https://bit.ly/2YLQndL).
Research Methodology
The FemAging in the COVID-19 Era report features data from a nationally representative online survey of 513 women ages of 40 to 65 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3% conducted in May 2020.
About WisePause
The Femaging Project is produced by WisePause (www.wisepause.com), a pro-aging health and education platform designed to empower and connect women with trusted critical information, supportive community and actionable, reliable resources on the journey to midlife, menopause and beyond.
