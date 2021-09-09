MISSOULA, Mont., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmileyAnswers™, the world's leading provider of HappyOrNot® services, today published a case study that details how client Ascension Laboratory Services utilized Smiley Terminals™ at phlebotomy draw stations in five of its regions in Southeast Michigan. Real-time data helped them learn more about the patient experience that led to improvements and increased satisfaction scores.
Smiley Terminals are quick to set up and activate with a wireless connection and provide in-the-moment emotions by location, hour and day. With the touch of a button, customers are able to enter their feedback.
The Ascension Laboratory case study examines:
- Challenges that the client faced in gathering patient experience data manually prior to the HappyOrNot solution
- Patient feedback and how issues were identified
- Improvements based on HappyOrNot data
- Response rates and increased satisfaction scores
The complete Ascension Labs case study can be downloaded on the SmileyAnswers website.
Ascension Laboratory Services Manager of Outpatient Phlebotomy Tracie Schrand said, "Our supervisors, directors and VPs wanted a real-time view of patient experience across our five regions and 80-plus sites, and SmileyAnswers has helped us achieve that goal with the HappyOrNot solution."
Since installing the HappyOrNot solution in 2017, Ascension Labs has received more than 75,000 patient responses and their HappyOrNot index score has increased to 98, up from 91.
Other SmileyAnswers health care clients utilizing HappyOrNot solutions include Air Force 45th Medical Group, Alverno Laboratories, Franciscan Health, Michigan Medicine, NYC Health + Hospitals, and Optum.
About Ascension Laboratory Services
The Ascension Michigan Laboratory Services is comprised of hospital-based and outpatient service centers. They are committed to the quality, access, continuity and cost effectiveness of patient care. Their pathology staff includes physicians board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology as well as subspecialty certified in cytopathology, immunopathology, chemical pathology, transfusion medicine, clinical microbiology, hematopathology, dermatopathology, and oral pathology. Their staff provides medical and technical consultations and interpretations every hour of the day, every day of the year.
About SmileyAnswers
SmileyAnswers is the world's leading, multinational full-service solution provider of HappyOrNot services. SmileyAnswers has been providing the HappyOrNot solution, since 2012. The company provides clients with patient, customer and employee feedback solutions for many industries including healthcare, managed service, government, retail, and many more. SmileyAnswers solutions portfolio includes the Smiley Terminal™, Smiley Touch™ and Smiley Digital™. With a client-centric view, SmileyAnswers delivers valid, credible, and real-time actionable insights. For more information visit http://www.smileyanswers.com.
