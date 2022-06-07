Donation will Support Camp FYR; Supporting Underserved Youth and Teens
DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studies have shown that youth fitness programs, especially in underserved communities, can help improve health and well-being. Ascent Protein recently donated $5,000 to Denver-based Forging Youth Resilience (FYR) to support their efforts to bring fitness, nutrition, and mentorship to at-risk youth through its community-based fitness programs.
"As the Official Sponsor of Hard Work(R) Ascent Protein believes in supporting hard work of all ages and backgrounds. The fitness programs offered through FYR help build resilience through the development of lifetime skills such as teamwork and leadership, and we are proud to be their partner," Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing & Partnerships for Ascent Protein, said.
"We are grateful to Ascent for investing in FYR at this moment of incredible growth for the organization! The FYR network is poised to double in size - from 18 clubs to almost 30 in the next year. Without partners like Ascent, we would not be able to support these new FYR programs offering mentorship and community-based fitness to youth from under-resourced communities. We are also grateful to have Ascent protein fuel our FYR community events - which always include a workout! Thank you, Ascent!" Mason Alberts, Executive Director of FYR.
"Ascent Protein is committed to supporting community partnerships that encourage and foster the aspirations of a diverse group of athletes of all ages" Karlsson added. "We are happy to support Camp FYR in particular, supporting underserved youth from around the country in building confidence and overcoming challenges."
###
About Ascent Protein
Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial ingredients and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor, 2x CrossFit Games Champion Katrin Davidsdottir, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz. For more information, visit http://www.ascentprotein.com. Ascent Protein products can be found online at AscentProtein.com, and Amazon.com and a select number of gyms nationwide, while supplies last.
Contact:
Kim DeVigil
720-550-3751
About Forging Youth Resilience (FYR)
Founded in 2010, Forging Youth Resilience (FYR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers young people to build physical and mental strength for life by providing access to a network of community-based ﬁtness programs and mentorship. FYR serves youth coming from under-resourced families or communities, who might also be out of school, in foster care, or involved in the justice system. FYR offers weekly classes at nearly 20 Local Clubs across the nation, with a reach of over 500 athletes every year. Classes include goal setting and reﬂection, challenging workouts, nutrition education, and connection with mentors and coaches.
Follow FYR
Website: http://www.forgingyouthresilience.org Instagram: @forgingyouthresilience Facebook: @forgingyouthresilience Twitter: @forgingyouth
Media Contact
Ratih Sutrisno, Communications Manager
651-239-8295
Media Contact
Kim DeVigil, Ascent Protein, 1 303-264-5336, kdevigil@leprinofoods.com
SOURCE Ascent Protein