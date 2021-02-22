ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) and the Northwestern University Department of Dermatology are excited to announce the official kick-off of the Cutaneous Procedures Adverse Events Reporting (CAPER) system. This voluntary reporting system gathers patients' adverse events (AEs) encountered during dermatologic surgery procedures. CAPER will help with safety monitoring for the specialty; identify practice and/or education gaps associated with adverse events; and identify any potential risk factors for adverse events.
CAPER is a registry overseen by a group of board certified dermatologists, clinicians and researchers with more than 20 years of experience in patient care and physician advocacy who are committed to improving safety outcomes. The collaboration between Northwestern University and ASDSA will ensure that CAPER becomes the common place for dermatologic surgeons and their staff to report adverse events from devices, drugs or biologics.
"I'm incredibly excited to have CAPER up and running," said Murad Alam, MD, MBA, Vice Chair of the Northwestern University Department of Dermatology and past ASDSA President. "Having access to information to not only potentially improve patient safety, but also assess and affirm the presumed high-level of safety of dermatologic surgery is very exciting."
Access to this de-identified data can result in the dissemination of trends related to adverse incidents and result in making patients safer.
"Establishing a data repository for dermatologic surgery, both cosmetic and skin cancer related, will be crucial in advancing our field and helping our patients," said current ASDSA President Mathew Avram, MD, JD.
ASDSA members, their staff and health care personnel who have dermatologic surgery-related AEs to report can find more information at http://www.caper.net.
