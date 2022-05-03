The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) has formed a strategic alliance with the digital technology and education company PlatformQ Health to deliver in-depth digital education programs for clinicians as well as patients and families.
BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) has formed a strategic alliance with the digital technology and education company PlatformQ Health to deliver in-depth digital education programs for clinicians as well as patients and families. There are 3,483 gene, cell and RNA therapies in development, ranging from preclinical through pre-registration, bringing a wave of new clinical indications in the coming months and years. Therapeutic indications include oncology, neurology, rare diseases, metabolic diseases, ophthalmologic, immunological, and metabolic disorders. This will require a massive learning curve for clinicians to stay ahead of new therapeutic options for their patients.
ASGCT's strategic vision is to be a catalyst for bringing together scientists, physicians, patient advocates, and other stakeholders to transform the practice of medicine by incorporating the use of genetic and cellular therapies to alleviate human disease. PlatformQ Health's therapeutic focus on oncology, neurology and rare diseases aligns perfectly with ASGCT's core areas. Together, the companies will deliver continuing medical education for clinicians as well as educational programs for patients and their families.
"This strategic partnership is crucial for helping providers and patients make the most of their understanding of emerging therapies," said PlatformQ Health CEO Robert Rosenbloom. "It is extremely gratifying to partner with a deeply committed professional membership society such as the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy to deliver education about life-altering new therapies."
"PlatformQ's immersive educational experiences offer a proven way to drive meaningful outcomes for patient and provider education," said David Barrett, CEO of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy. "We are tremendously pleased to launch this partnership to deliver programs that will make a difference in the lives of so many people, from clinicians to caregivers to patients themselves."
About the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy
The The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy is the primary professional membership organization for gene and cell therapy. Its mission is to advance knowledge, awareness, and education leading to the discovery and clinical application of genetic and cellular therapies to alleviate human disease. The Society's members are scientists, physicians, patient advocates, and other professionals. Its members work in a wide range of settings including universities, hospitals, government agencies, foundations, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
About PlatformQ Health
PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of interactive digital medical education for clinicians, patients and caregivers. To improve patient care, PlatformQ Health creates video-first educational modules with premier partners, so learners can better understand conditions, available treatment options, and the latest research. The company's proprietary platform allows participants to engage in real-time discussion with scientific, research and patient care experts – and the integrated learning solution enables advocates, administrators, health systems and plans, foundations, societies, member organizations and associations to measure the impact of their education.
