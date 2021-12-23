ST. LOUIS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASI Food Safety, LLC (ASI), a provider of independent third-party certification and inspection services announced today it has been approved as a Cannabinoid Hemp GMP Auditor in the New York State Cannabinoid Hemp Program. ASI has been providing farm-to-fork safety solutions, such as third-party safety & quality certifications and inspections, to the food industry since the 1940s.
New York's Department of Health launched this new Cannabinoid Hemp Program meant to regulate the processing, manufacturing and sale of cannabinoid hemp products (products containing cannabidiol or CBD) in the state. The program implements basic consumer protections to ensure cannabinoid hemp products are properly manufactured, laboratory tested and accurately labeled. The program requires anyone who is processing, manufacturing or selling cannabinoid hemp to first obtain a license from the Department of Health.
"We are thrilled to earn this important approval as a Cannabinoid Hemp GMP Auditor for the New York State's Cannabinoid Hemp Program," said Tyler Williams, Chief Technical Officer of ASI Global Standards, LLC. "We are committed to ensuring consumers can trust that the products they purchase are safe to use."
ASI is also a licensed certification body for the Cannabis Safety & Quality (CSQ) Certification Program. CSQ is breaking new ground as the world's first cannabis certification program that meets the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) requirements, set to be benchmarked in 2022. CSQ aims to help cannabis companies minimize risk, protect their brand, and meet regulatory requirements from seed-to-sale.
As a certification body of CSQ, ASI will carry out expansive off-site document evaluations and on-site inspections to ensure each company is meeting proper cultivation, extraction or manufacturing safety standards.
For more information on ASI, please visit https://asifood.com/.
ASI Food Safety, LLC
ASI Food Safety is a provider of independent third-party certification and inspection services. Based in Missouri and serving clients globally, ASI has been providing farm-to-fork safety solutions, such as third-party safety & quality certifications and inspections, consulting and training to the food industry since the 1940s. ASI's innovative, reliable and trusted food safety and quality solutions assist customers in minimizing risk, reducing recalls, eliminating foodborne illness, and protecting their brand and the health and well-being of their customers. For more information about ASI, visit http://www.asifood.com
Cannabis Safety & Quality
CSQ is a safety-driven company setting reliable cannabis industry standards to help companies minimize risk, protect their brand, and provide the best product for their consumers. CSQ is the first accredited cannabis certification program that meets the GFSI Benchmarking Requirements, set to be benchmarked in 2022. The CSQ Standards were built in 2020 to meet ISO requirements, Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) requirements, and regulatory cannabis requirements from seed-to-sale. For more information about CSQ's standards visit http://www.csqcertification.com.
###
Media Contact
Rachel Brockway, Serendipit Consulting - PR for ASI, 602.561.1707, rbrockway@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE ASI Food Safety