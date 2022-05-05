DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to reach USD 16.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 10.1 Billion in 2021 post recovery from the pandemic
Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in breast tissue change and divide uncontrolled, typically resulting in a lump or mass. Remarkably, Asia is the world's largest continent comprising millions of the human population. Breast cancer is the most familiar type of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in Asia.
Besides, the incidence of breast cancer in Asia varies widely across the continent, and cancer rates are increasing rapidly in parallel to socio-economic development.
Asia Breast Cancer Screening Industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027
The major driving forces for expanding the breast cancer screening market in Asia are increasing breast cancer awareness, government and NGOs supporting breast cancer screening programs, and the aging population.
Nevertheless, critical threats for the breast cancer screening market in Asia are societal fear, misconceptions, and cultural barriers. Another major challenge being faced by almost all Asian countries is the non-availability of national-level screening programs; however, partial or regional screening programs are available in a few of Asian countries.
Mammogram Screening Leads Breast Cancer Screening in Asia
The mammogram is the leading method for breast cancer screening in Asian countries. Further, we have also made the market estimation that China, Japan, and Korea are the top three countries for breast cancer mammogram screening. Other Asian countries included in our study are India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand for breast cancer mammogram screening.
China Holds Significant Dominance in Asia Breast Cancer Screening Market
The report studies the breast cancer screening market of Asian countries like India, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.
China, Japan, and Korea are the top-most contributors to the breast cancer screening industry. In addition, China holds significant dominance in the Asia breast cancer screening market. Further, a prominent women population and domestic NGOs initiatives support China to become a leader in the Asian breast cancer screening market.
COVID-19 Impact on the Asia Breast Cancer Screening Industry:
Globally, over a billion people had been affected due to novel Coronavirus for the first time in 2020. The whole world had been facing problems in healthcare and the financial world during the pandemic era.
Besides, most healthcare centers had reserved their team and resources for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, and due to this outbreak, women avoided diagnostics centers as lockdowns were imposed by governments across the world, declining the market.
Key Players:
The market players are considerably contributing to market growth by adopting various strategies, including new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with the government, and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
The companies contributing to the growth of the Asia breast cancer screening market include
- AstraZeneca
- Novartis
- Sanofi
- Pfizer
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
