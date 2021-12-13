Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market Drivers Restraints and Opportunities 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific biosurgery market is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.56% through the years 2021-2028.

South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, India, ASEAN countries, Japan, China, and Rest of APAC form the market in this region.

In India, the rising burden of chronic diseases and the growing number of surgical procedures are key factors expected to augment the growth of the reviewed market during the estimated phase. For instance, in recent years, the number of patients suffering from cancer and cardiovascular diseases has increased.

Moreover, as per estimates, the country is likely to witness an endemic of osteoarthritis in the next few years. This will ultimately enhance the demand for biosurgery products, in turn, offering new opportunities to the biosurgery market in India in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, over the years, there has been substantial growth in knee replacement procedures for osteoarthritis within Australia. This increase is estimated to amplify the demand for biosurgery products.

Additionally, several new products are launched in the country, which will further support the growth of the studied market.

Besides, the rise in the geriatric population and the emergence of several lifestyle conditions have also enhanced the demand for biosurgery products. Hence, all these factors are responsible for positioning the Australian biosurgery market on a growth path.

Key Topics Covered:

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - Summary

Industry Outlook

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Biosurgery Market
  • Trends in Biosurgery Technology
  • Key Insights
  • Porter's Five Forces Model
  • Threat of New Entrants
  • Threat of Substitute Products
  • Bargaining Power of Buyers
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • Competitive Rivalry
  • Market Attractiveness Index
  • Vendor Scorecard
  • Key Buying Outlook
  • Key Market Strategies
  • Contracts and Partnerships
  • Business Expansions, Announcements, & Divestitures
  • Acquisitions & Mergers
  • New Product Launches & Developments
  • Market Drivers
  • Growing Aging Population
  • Technological Advancements and Innovations in Healthcare Facilities
  • Surge in Surgical Treatments for Musculoskeletal Disorders
  • Prevalence of Spinal Fusion and Joint Reconstruction
  • Strong Focus on Research and Development
  • Market Challenges
  • High Cost of Surgeries
  • Complications Related to Immune Response
  • Usage of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
  • Market Opportunities
  • Research and Investments in Bioengineering
  • Development of Policies for Reimbursement and Compensation

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - by Product

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - by Application

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - by Source Type

Asia-Pacific Biosurgery Market - Country Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxter International Inc
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • B Braun Melsungen AG
  • Csl Limited
  • Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
  • Medtronic plc
  • Rti Surgical
  • Sanofi
  • Smith & Nephew plc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Wright Medical Group Nv
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

