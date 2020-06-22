DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Healthcare and Social Services Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific healthcare and social services market is anticipated to grow with a modest CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2027.
Factors such as concerns derived from the increasing chronic diseases amongst individuals in the region, coupled with rising awareness for economic protection against unexpected losses borne by individuals in the region which is raising the need for social security are anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the Asia Pacific healthcare and social services market.
Additionally, growing concern for the burden of chronic diseases in Asia Pacific region which is resulting in an increasing focus amongst individuals to stay safe and healthy and invest on healthcare checkup activities, such as visiting doctors for regular checkups or opting for health insurances, followed by government expenditures for the development of the healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific healthcare and social services market.
The Asia Pacific healthcare and social services market consists of various segments that are segmented by type and by area. The type segment is further sub-divided into private hospital, public hospital, medical insurance, nursing homes and others. The medical insurance segment, which held a market share of around 20% in the year 2018 is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 500 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. Additionally, the private hospital segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the Asia Pacific healthcare and social services market are AXA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., Nippon Life Insurance Company, UnitedHealth Group, MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited, AIA Group Limited and Biotricity.
Key Topics Covered
Part 1 Industry Overview
1.1 Healthcare and Social Services Overview
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 By Healthcare Facilities
1.2.2 By Location
1.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare and Social Services Market Overview
Part 2 Major Companies Profile
2.1 Biotricity
2.2 AIA Group
2.3 AXA
2.4 China Life Insurance
2.5 Metlife
2.6 UnitedHealth Group
2.7 Nippon Life Insurance Company
2.8 Dai-ichi Life Holdings
2.9 MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings
2.10 Berkshire Hathaway
Part 3 Industry Environment
3.1 Policy
3.2 Economics
3.3 Sociology
3.4 Consumer Needs
Part 4 Healthcare and Social Services Market by Healthcare Facilities
4.1 Market Size
4.2 Market Forecast
4.3 Market Share by Healthcare Facilities
Part 5 Healthcare and Social Services Market by Location
5.1 Market Size
5.3 Market Forecast
5.3 Market Share by Location
Part 6 Asia-Pacific Market by Country
6.1 China Market Status and Future Forecast
6.1.1 China Market by Healthcare Facilities
6.1.2 China Market by Location
6.1.3 China Market Size Growth
6.1.4 China Market Growth by Healthcare Facilities and Location
6.2 Indonesia Market Status and Future Forecast
6.3 India Market Status and Future Forecast
6.4 Japan Market Status and Future Forecast
6.5 Malaysia Market Status and Future Forecast
6.6 Singapore Market Status and Future Forecast
Part 7 Multichannel Marketing in Healthcare and Social Services
Part 8 Recent News And Development
Part 9 Key Market Opportunities
Part 10 Industry Risk Analysis
Part 11 Research Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- AXA
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
- Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc.
- Nippon Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealth Group
- MetLife Services
- Solutions LLC
- China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited
- AIA Group Limited
- Biotricity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz4402
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716