NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Asian-American Independent Physician Association (CAIPA), which represents more than 1,000 physician and applied healthcare professionals in the five boroughs, today called for monetary and protective supply donations to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts across the metro New York City area.
Since the beginning of March, the CAIPA Task Force on COVID-19 has donated supplies to over 13 partner hospitals, including NY Presbyterian - Queens, NY Presbyterian - Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone – Brooklyn, NYU Langone - Queens, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, Northwell Health System, Stony Brook Medicine, Winthrop Hospital, Flushing Hospital Emergency Department, Interfaith Medical Center, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, and Elmhurst Hospital, to ease the needs of frontline healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients across New York.
Supplies donated include: gloves, goggles, hand sanitizers, isolation protective gowns, masks with shield, N95 masks, shoe covers, and surgical masks.
Formed in early February, the "CAIPA Task Force on COVID-19" initially focused on relief efforts in Wuhan. In recent weeks, the group has shifted attention to the surge of cases in New York City in efforts to support local hospitals, providers and allied healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic.
"All monetary donations and personal protective gear received will be donated directly to hospitals that serve communities throughout New York City and are in desperate need of these supplies," said George C.K. Liu, MD, PhD, President & CEO of CAIPA. "The money raised and supplies donated will allow us to provide doctors, nurses and other critical healthcare professionals at local hospitals with the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to stay protected in the fight against COVID-19."
HOW TO DONATE:
Contact Lisha Xiang at lxiang@caipa.net to coordinate donations of personal protective equipment.
Monetary donations can be made via PayPal at acct@caipa.net or by check made payable to CAIPA Foundation, Inc. Checks should be mailed to:
CAIPA Foundation, Inc.
202 Canal Street, Suite 500
New York, NY 10013
For additional information on the CAIPA Task Force on COVID-19 visit:
https://www.caipa.net/caipa/caipa-task-force-on-covid-19/
About CAIPA
CAIPA (Coalition of Asian-American IPA) is one of the most successful independent practice associations in Greater New York with over 1,000 physicians and allied health professionals, covering over 70 specialties. Our provider network currently provides medical services and care to about a half million patient population in the Asian community. At CAIPA, our mission has always been to unite the top health professionals to deliver culturally sensitive and quality care, utilizing the most cost-effective approaches.