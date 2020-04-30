SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America, launched the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund to fulfill a critical need for PPE. FDA-approved medical supplies will be deployed to frontline workers who submit requests at https://www.asianhalloffame.org. All donations are recognized on the Asian Hall of Fame online honor roll.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Virginia Mason, and others across the country have already submitted urgent requests for PPE.
The PSA features inductees and Olympic medalists Apolo Ohno, J.R. Celski, Nathan Adrian and Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, Iron Chef Morimoto, Dancing with the Stars Cheryl Burke, Emmy Award-winning producer Marc Anthony Nicholas, former White House physician and retired Navy admiral Dr. Connie Mariano, and other influencers.
A Mother's Day concert promoting the campaign showcases classical-crossover performer Maki Mae, pianist Ed Roth, and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guitarist Toshi Yanagi. The free livestream airs on May 10 at 3:00 p.m. PDT.
Artists of all ages can submit unlimited free entries to the medical response fund's Pin Design Challenge. Designs are posted on the Asian Hall of Fame online gallery and judges will announce prize-winning entries. Influencers and fans will also participate in a TikTok/Instagram challenge.
To encourage solidarity, the Foundation released its anti-hate letter on Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
"Frontline workers require medical supplies to stay safe and provide patient care. During this unprecedented war against a global pandemic, our Asian Hall of Fame community is coming together and inspiring others to make a difference," states James G.W. Reed, Chairman of Asian Hall of Fame.
"Until a vaccine is available, frontline workers are vulnerable and risk their lives to save ours. They are heroes in the daily battle against COVID-19, and our community stands in solidarity with them," states Karen Wong, President/Founder of Robert Chinn Foundation and Asian Hall of Fame.
About Robert Chinn Foundation
One of the first Asian family philanthropies in America, the Robert Chinn Foundation educates the public about Asian contributions in the United States and the world. The Foundation directs the Asian Hall of Fame which inducts national and international Asians across disciplines, and serves as a vital partner in elevating the Asian community globally. Visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact admin@asianhalloffame.org.
