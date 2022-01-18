LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aspirion announced today that Advicare, an Aspirion company, located in Lakeland, Florida, was named one of the "Best Places to Work" in Polk County, Florida for the second consecutive year. The team is recognized for developing successful training programs, motivating and retaining its employees, and promoting a healthy work-life balance.
CareerSource Polk, a resource for career seekers, youth, and employers, organizes the annual "Best Places to Work" competition. It uses a competitive application process that "honors employers who exemplify best practices in their workplace and who are committed to improving the quality of life for their employees." Companies complete a questionnaire about work/life balance, workplace diversity, and recruitment and retention of quality employees. In the second phase of the competition, employees receive a confidential survey about their employee satisfaction and work-life balance. Awardees are selected by an outside panel of Human Resource professionals.
"We are proud to be recognized for the second year running as one of the 'Best Places to Work'," said Stacy Gearhart, JD, LLM, CHPC, Aspirion co-president of day one denials and co-founder of Advicare. "In today's competitive job market, it's important to demonstrate to prospective employees – and your current team – what makes your organization different. We recognize our highly trained attorneys, nurses, and denial resolution specialists on staff have many career options. We work tirelessly to create an environment that embraces our staff and stimulates outstanding performance. We want our team to want to be here."
In 2020, Advicare earned a Woman Business Certification by the State of Florida, part of the Florida Department of Management Services' advocacy program to support women-owned businesses. In addition, Advicare is one of Becker's Hospital Review's "Healthcare Revenue Cycle Companies To Know."
Advicare recently merged with Aspirion, a national revenue cycle management company that helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue. Advicare complements Aspirion's broader range of revenue cycle expertise and builds on Aspirion's strong track record of healthcare revenue recovery.
"Advicare is growing with purpose and with careful attention to our culture of working together and collaboration. overarching goals," added Gloriann Sordo, Esq., Aspirion co-president of day one denials and co-founder of Advicare. "Our thoughtful approach, which we fondly refer to as 'It's a WE thing,' has helped us maintain high levels of employee satisfaction and retention, and ultimately led to our designation as a 'Best Place to Work.'"
About Advicare
Advicare resolves the most complex, problematic, and costly clinical denials for healthcare providers. The company was founded in 2012 and has over 140 healthcare professionals on staff helping to resolve claims for their hospital and provider clients. Advicare is headquartered in Lakeland, FL. To learn more about Advicare, please visit http://www.myadvicare.com.
About Aspirion
Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue from motor vehicle accidents, workers compensation, the Veteran's Administration, and Tricare as well as out-of-state Medicaid, Medicaid eligibility, underpayments, aging AR, and denials. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure that providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that providers, hospitals, and their staff can focus on patient care. Aspirion is wholly owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC. To learn more about Aspirion, visit http://www.aspirion.com.
Media Contact
Erin Haynie, Aspirion, (706) 256-5203, erin.haynie@aspirion.com
SOURCE Aspirion