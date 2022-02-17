COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aspirion, a leader in technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management, is recognized as the "2022 Best in KLAS for Revenue Integrity Underpayment Services" by KLAS, a healthcare research and insights firm. KLAS ratings are comprised exclusively from candid client feedback.
"Receiving the top recognition for Revenue Integrity Underpayment Services by KLAS is truly an honor," said Jason Erdell, CEO of Aspirion. "The award validates Aspirion's unrelenting mission to overturn denied/underpaid reimbursements back to our provider clients. Our dedicated team, which includes roughly 30 clinicians and 100+ attorneys, supported by our uncommon investment in technology delivers results not otherwise attainable. While our rates are very competitive, clients who choose Aspirion commonly understand that superior results provide far more value than fee rates seemingly too good to be true."
Aspirion's broad range of denial recovery services empowers its clients with the flexibility and scalability required to effectively tackle today's unprecedented revenue cycle demands. Aspirion's comprehensive revenue integrity suite is complemented by its also highly KLAS-rated complex claims solutions (motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, VA/Tricare, out-of-state Medicaid) and other related solutions. Across all service lines, Aspirion aspires to create a differentiated and elevated experience for its clients that predictably delivers uncommon results.
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products, and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."
About Aspirion
Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue from motor vehicle accidents, workers compensation, the Veteran's Administration, and Tricare as well as out-of-state Medicaid, Medicaid eligibility, underpayments, and denials. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure that providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that providers, hospitals, and their staff can focus on patient care. Aspirion is wholly owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, LLC.
About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more on the KLAS website, http://www.KLASresearch.com.
