NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group, in partnership with Liquidity Services and Perry Videx, is now accepting immediate offers to purchase assets from two syringe-filling/sterile drug compounding plants that had been operated by PharMEDium, a manufacturer of ready-to-use compounded sterile preparations.
Located in Memphis, Tenn. (117,000 sq. ft.) and Sugar Land, Texas (80,000 sq. ft.), the plants include new and late-model injectable filling, packaging, labeling and capping lines, along with a wide selection of laboratory, plant support, and material handling/warehouse equipment. The offering also includes laboratory and office furniture and fixtures, as well as IT, telecom and other electronics.
"It's rare for compounding and syringe filling equipment of this age and of this quality to come to market," said Gregg Epstein, President of Perry Videx. "We are excited to present this opportunity to the pharmaceutical manufacturing and wholesaling markets."
John Coelho, Senior Director at Tiger Group, noted that key assets available include a number of late model Waters Acquity UPLC's with PDAs; Baker EdgeGARD Laminar Flow Hoods with Climet Particle Sensors; Caron Model 7001-50-1 and 7001-25- Refrigerated Incubators; Bosch MIH-LX Visual Inspection Booths; Biomerieux Chemunex ScanRDI's; and a never-used Fanuc Robot LR Mate 200iD 7L, with R30iB controls still in its packaging.
"In addition to industry-specific compounding and syringe-filling applications, the assets in the two facilities offer compelling opportunities for laboratories, and a wide range of manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and office markets," Coelho said.
For a complete listing of the assets, visit www.soldtiger.com
Inspections of the assets are available by appointment only. To arrange an appointment or get additional information, contact John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, jcoelho@tigergroup.com.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: John Coelho, (617) 523-5866 or 244672@email4pr.com. At Jaffe Communications: Bill Parness, 244672@email4pr.com, (732) 673-6852, or Elisa Krantz, 244672@email4pr.com, (908) 789-0700.