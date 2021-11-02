RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAI, a leading ERP software developer, and Associated Pharmacies, Inc. (API), a subsidiary of American Associated Pharmacies (AAP), are working together to improve API business operations with VAI's S2K Pharma software. The partnership allows API to gain total visibility of warehouse distribution processes and maintain a high level of compliance while accessing the best products and pricing in the market.
For over three decades, API has specialized in warehouse pharmaceutical wholesale distribution, giving over 2,500 independent pharmacies across the US the opportunity to buy products at competitive prices. API's warehouses are designed to lower the inventory cost and increase margins on Brand Rx, Generic Rx, and OTCs for participating pharmacies. As part of a major cooperative serving as a distribution network for pharmacies, API was faced with the challenge of modernizing operations while following the FDA's Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) guidelines for drug tracking. When evaluating solution providers, it was crucial that API had an ERP solution provider that could streamline operations and support new integrations in compliance with pharmaceutical regulations.
In August 2020, API implemented VAI S2K Pharma ERP software solution. The timing of the partnership came during the COVID-19 pandemic where pharmacies were tasked with new demands and priorities. With S2K Pharma, API can gain stronger insights into the pharmaceutical supply chain, streamline distribution management, and monitor and collect data for reporting and compliance, in one secure environment. With the 2023 deadline to meet DSCSA guidelines looming, API can also rely on S2K Pharma to support accurate tracking and reporting on drug distribution and management.
"One of the biggest benefits from our partnership with VAI has been establishing a dedicated team approach. Our partnership strengthens our efficiency and enables faster results for our customers," said Clint King, API President. "By leveraging S2K Pharma, we can streamline the distribution experience for our pharmaceutical customers while meeting the changing regulatory needs of the industry."
"Challenges within the pharmaceutical industry today are continuously shifting amid the response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Claudio Gallina, VP-Pharmaceutical Division, VAI. "Our commitment is to work with Associated Pharmacies so they can best utilize their S2K Pharma technology, while maintaining accurate reporting and compliance. Together, we will ensure that the company stays ahead of any developments within the industry even as they prosper and grow."
Looking toward the future, the pharmaceutical supply chain is gearing up to meet the FDA's DSCSA requirements for drug tracking requirements by 2023. To ensure API can meet the deadline, the company is also utilizing VAI's integration with LSPediA's Verification Router Service. With LSPediA, API can rely on the built-in verification router service solution for its compliance needs. By joining forces with API, VAI is helping pharmaceutical distribution companies modernize their operations in compliance with DSCSA before the deadline, while simultaneously improving customers' ability to grow their business.
About VAI
VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI's software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for Hard Goods, Food, and Pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage analytics, business intelligence, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce. For more information, visit http://www.vai.net.
About API
Founded in 1987, Associated Pharmacies, Inc. (API), a subsidiary of American Associated Pharmacies, supplies products to independent pharmacy owners across the US. API members take advantage of savings on brand, generic and OTC products at discounted, volume prices. For more information, visit https://www.rxaap.com/
