WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associates in Ophthalmology (AIO), an OCLI Vision practice, is excited to welcome Laura Pallan, MD of Ophthalmology Consultants, PC located at 960 Beaver Grade Road, Moon Township, PA 15108 to its rapidly growing team.
Laura Pallan, MD is a board-certified ophthalmologist who founded Ophthalmology Consultants to fulfill her mission of offering the most advanced eye care available to her patients in a relaxed setting. She provides complete eye care services for patients of all ages, including comprehensive examinations and treatment.
"I'm very pleased to join Associates in Ophthalmology, the premier eye care group in the Pennsylvania and West Virginia area. I am now able to provide my patients with enhanced resources, state-of-the-art technology, and access to some of the top ophthalmologists in the region" said Dr. Pallan.
Dr. Pallan joins AIO who is also part of OCLI Vision, an esteemed group of board-certified, fellowship-trained eye surgeons and highly skilled optometrists known for delivering advanced eye care and superior results. They specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of cataracts, laser vision correction, diseases of the cornea, retina (including diabetic retinopathy, diabetic eye care, macular degeneration, retinal detachments, flashes, and floaters), and glaucoma.
"All of us at AIO are looking forward to Dr. Pallan joining our team," noted Lisa Cibik, MD, FACS. "We hope to keep raising the standard of care in the region, and throughout the country, using the latest technology and innovative procedures."
About AIO
AIO has an experienced team of board-certified, fellowship-trained eye surgeons, and optometrists, as well as the latest technology for delivering the most advanced eye care available anywhere. They have set the standard for eye care in the region, with their Ambulatory Surgery Center and 9 clinic locations across Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology and optometry practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.
About Spectrum Vision Partners
Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 1200 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, SVP supports over 40 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 110 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.
