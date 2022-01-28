WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 12 article on Business Daily reports on a study published by the British Medical Journal finding an association between a patient's history of gum disease and their likelihood of developing such common mental health issues as chronic depression or anxiety. The study looked at over 64,000 patients and found that patients who had gum disease over a three-year period were 37% more likely to suffer from some form of psychological illness compared to patients who did not have a history of poor oral health. West Covina-based dental center A-Z Dental Care says that the study's findings are hardly surprising considering the growing evidence that oral health is linked to virtually every aspect of a person's health. It says that patients should take these findings as motivation for maintaining their dental hygiene. Moreover, it's a reminder that mental health problems should never be stigmatized any more than other health problems as they are essentially the same.
A-Z Dental Care says that previous studies have found a link between poor oral health and physical ailments like cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's disease, among other illnesses. Adding mental health disorders to the growing list of potential consequences may cause worry to some, but it is not especially surprising the dental center notes.
The dental care center says that, rather than worrying, patients should look at the positive side. They should, instead, take a proactive approach and exercise good dental hygiene practices as a means of preventing all kinds of health issues that can harm our health and our quality of life as well as our smiles.
Moreover, A-Z Dental Care says it's never too late to start a good oral health routine. Brushing for about two minutes after every meal goes a long way in limiting the type of bacteria commonly associated with oral illnesses such as gum disease and tooth caries. The center says that flossing and using a mouthwash are similarly beneficial.
Of course, A-Z Dental Care notes that patients cannot solely rely on their own actions: a set of professional eyes can spot potential ailments that are quietly developing during checkups. The center says too many people are willing to deprioritize their oral care, often because they are busy with school, work, or other commitments. This is a mistake, the center says, noting that even a quick checkup once or twice a year can make a massive difference for a patient's long-term quality of life.
While prevention is always the gold standard solution, however, A-Z Dental Care adds that patients who are experiencing dental problems for any reason can avail themselves of outstanding solutions for problems major and minor, including root canals to save endangered teeth and dental implants to replace teeth that have been lost or extracted.
Readers can learn more about A-Z Dental Care by visiting its website at https://atozdentalcare.com/ or calling (626) 314-6908.
Media Contact
A-Z Dental Care, A-Z Dental Care, (626) 314-6908, atozdentalcare@gmail.com
SOURCE A-Z Dental Care