NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) has selected Vital Data Technology, LLC, a data science driven healthcare information technology company, as a preferred vendor in the following categories: Analytics, Business Intelligence and Performance Management; Care Coordination Management Technology Solutions; and HEDIS® Quality.
ACAP is a national association that represents not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans. Collectively, ACAP plans serve more than 20 million enrollees.
Vital Data Technology was selected as a preferred vendor as a result of its reputation for advanced technology and client references. The firm joins a select, esteemed group of high-quality organizations serving the Medicaid payer community.
"We are honored to be chosen by ACAP as a preferred vendor, and we are thankful for the professional recommendation of our clients who are long-time association members of ACAP," shared Matt D'Ambrosia, Vital Data Technology's Chief Executive Officer. "For over half a decade, we have diligently served these plans, and we are very committed to assisting ACAP plans nationwide as they strive to provide the highest quality care possible for those they serve."
In addition to this honor, Vital Data Technology was recently recognized by NCQA as a 2020 HEDIS® Certified vendor for the seventh year in a row. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is one of the industry's most widely used performance improvement tools. Nationally, there are over 191 million people are enrolled in plans that report HEDIS results.
Vital Data Technology enables these business outcomes through their Affinitē product, which is a cloud-based data science as a service (DSaaS) platform. Unlike siloed IT solutions, Affinitē empowers every stakeholder by leveraging data science and advanced analytics in real-time to stratify, segment and prioritize interventions. The result is transparent, actionable insights and a 360-degree view of every member.
About Vital Data Technology, LLC
Vital Data Technology® is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with its proprietary artificial intelligence enabled platform…Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic.
Affinitē™ is purpose-built and flexible, deployed as a cloud based, end-to-end solution or as distinct modules. These include: Affinitē PlanLink™ for population health management powered by embedded CareFlow™ automation for risk stratified care coordination, Affinitē ProviderLink™ for provider alignment, Affinitē MyVitalData® member app for engagement, Affinitē Quality™ for HEDIS® and plan-defined quality management and Affinitē Risk™ for efficient risk adjustment.
Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded plans nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. They have received NCQA HEDIS® Certification for seven consecutive years. For more information visit www.VitalDataTech.com or call (866) 482-8399.
About ACAP
Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) represents 62 Safety Net Health Plans, which provide health coverage to more than 21 million people in 29 states. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.
