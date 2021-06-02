CRANBURY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, has named Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Co-Founder, Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), as one of the 2021 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Master Educators category. Now in its seventh year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.
Burt Zweigenhaft co-founded AVBCC, a 501(c)(6) education organization dedicated to the exchange of knowledge among all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem to ensure optimal care and access is delivered to all cancer patients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Burt created a 3-hour webcast with the top experts in the cancer care ecosystem, discussing the relevant issues in oncology, including the supply chain, government programs, patient advocacy, hospitals, community practices, and what to expect as the pandemic evolved. This webcast evolved into a multipart series that ran throughout the height of the pandemic.
"As an organization, we are honored to work with Burt," said Brian Tyburski, CEO, The Lynx Group. "His action-oriented, patient-centered focus is what makes AVBCC such an effective organization."
The goal of AVBCC is to inform, educate, and foster exchange of current and future-state information between every single stakeholder involved in oncology healthcare, from oncologists and hematologists, to oncology nurse navigators and geneticists, to pharmacists, practice administrators, patient advocacy organizations, insurance companies, cancer centers of excellence, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, personalized medicine providers, researchers, and everything in between. At the center of this communications hub would be cancer patients themselves.
The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 19 categories, including Creative Directors, COVID Heroes, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Drug Researchers and Developers, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.
"As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines, and hope—and the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this year's winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients, and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love."
The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2021 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2021-pm360-elite-100.
Additionally, the 2021 ELITE 100 will be celebrated during a virtual event on June 22 at 7:00 PM ET. A special keynote address from Uber ELITE Winner Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna, will kick off the celebration.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets2021.
