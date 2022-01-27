(PRNewsfoto/Association of American Physici)

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an open letter to Gerald Harmon, M.D., president of the American Medical Association (AMA), the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) objects to the AMA's advocacy of delicensing physicians who disagree with its dogmatic views.

"Why do physicians undergo a rigorous training program that is supposed to prepare them to analyze evidence and apply it to their diverse individual patients if they cannot be trusted to use their professional judgment?" asks AAPS executive director Jane Orient, M.D.

"Without a patient-physician relationship, in which the physician pledges to prescribe 'regimen for the good of my patients according to my ability and my judgment and never do harm to anyone,' the profession of medicine is dead," she adds.

With regard to COVID-19, Pandemics Data and Response (PANDA) has presented a detailed, extensively supported critique of AMA's position. The method of science requires free and open discussion, not threats to the livelihood of physicians who disagree with the AMA, states AAPS.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

