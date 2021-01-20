Buzz_Aldrin_Ventures_Buzz_Aldrin_recieving_COVID_19_vaccine.jpg

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Receives the COVID-19 Vaccine and Urges Americans to Continue Taking Precautions

 By Buzz Aldrin Ventures

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo XI Lunar Module Pilot, USAF Colonel and Moonwalker, Dr. Buzz Aldrin received a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

"As we move forward into 2021, I want to send a message of hope and inspiration to the American people and to all the world – help is here.  I am proud to step forward to take this safe coronavirus vaccine that is provided – in record time – for all the world; this effort truly is a miracle," Buzz Aldrin remarked.       

Describing his experience: "Getting the COVID-19 vaccine was painless.  I want to thank all the scientists, healthcare workers, and government officials who worked tirelessly to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine quickly and safely.  I urge everyone to sign up for a vaccination as soon as possible when they are eligible to do so that life can return to normal soon."  

CONTACT:
Robert B. Charles
(202) 546-2262
289567@email4pr.com
Buzz Aldrin Ventures, Public Relations

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.