BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In late 2021, Springer Publishers released the first foundational scientific book in the new field of stem cell science applied to veterinary medicine. Edited by Dr. Ratan Kumar Choudhary and Dr. Shanti Choudhary, the new 20-chapter volume, Stem Cells in Veterinary Science, is a collection of contributed original scientific research articles, scientific review articles, and scientific perspectives, which together provide a comprehensive critical scientific assessment of recent developments and ideas in the now rapidly emerging field of veterinary stem cell science.
Part III of the three-part book is "Therapeutic Applications." It is headed by chapter 12, "Advancing Quantitative Stem Cell Dosing for Veterinary Stem Cell Medicine." Chapter 12 was contributed by Asymmetrex President and CEO, James L. Sherley, MD, PhD with lead author and veterinary medicine bioengineer Samuel R. Boutin, DVM, MBA, PhD. Dr. Boutin was a member of Dr. Sherley's research group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2005-2007.
In their chapter, Dr. Boutin and Dr. Sherley review the current state of veterinary medical science for the development of innovative stem cell therapies for personal pets and sports animals like thoroughbred race horses. Their chapter highlights the advantages that the implementation of stem cell-specific dosing would provide for improving the effectiveness of new stem cell treatment approaches. However, their main perspective is that, as for other previous transformative advances in human medicine, the important benefits of stem cell-specific dosing may also be confirmed first in animals.
All tissue stem cell treatments contain other cells besides the active stem cells; and the stem cells are usually the smallest fraction of the total cells. In current stem cell medicine, whether veterinary or human, veterinarians and physicians do not know how many stem cells are in their treatments. Often, active stem cells are very low in number or could be absent altogether. Stem cell-specific dosing means that the number of active stem cells in treatments has been confirmed.
The chapter also reviews currently available technologies for determining stem cell-specific dosage. There are only two. One continues to be unused, though it has been available for many years. Called the SCID mouse repopulating cell assay, there are many challenges for its routine use. It only works for one type of stem cell; it is expensive; it is unreliable; and it takes 12-16 weeks to perform by many highly-trained technicians.
The second technology, kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, was developed by Asymmetrex. It is inexpensive, takes much less time to perform, and can determine the dosage of all types of tissue stem cells used for stem cell medical treatments. Chapter 12 concludes with a recommendation that the field of veterinary stem cell medicine should lead the way for human stem cell medicine by implementing KSC counting as a new standard for more effective stem cell treatments for patients, whether pets or people.
Asymmetrex, LLC is a Massachusetts life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. The company's U.S. and U.K. patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – stem cell-specific quantification and stem cell expansion – that have stood in the way of effective use of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. Asymmetrex markets kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, the first technology for determination of the dose and quality of tissue stem cell preparations for use in stem cell transplantation medicine and pre-clinical drug evaluations. Asymmetrex is a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute | BioFabUSA (ARMI) and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio).
