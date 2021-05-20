BOSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading off the morning's presentations in MarketsandMarkets' Virtual 5th Annual Bioprocessing of Biotherapeutics – UK, EU and APAC Conference, was James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Massachusetts stem cell biotechnology company Asymmetrex.
In his presentation, "Introducing Stem Cell-Specific Dosing for Better Stem Cell and Gene Therapies", Sherley shared with biotherapeutic company executives and scientists how the introduction of stem cell-specific dosing technologies into their bioprocessing practice could reduce their costs and improve their clinical trials.
A main issue addressed by Sherley in his talk was why an industry well aware of the importance of knowing the dosage of medicines was not using stem cell dosage. The simple answer he gave was that, "For the past 60+ years of stem cell medicine, there has been no way to determine the stem cell dosage of stem cell treatments. Now that Asymmetrex's kinetics stem cell (KSC) counting technology makes it possible to determine the specific dosage of all therapeutic tissue stem cells, it just makes good science, good medicine, and good sense to start using stem cell-specific dosage."
In addition to addressing the long unmet need for knowing the stem cell dosage of tissue stem cell treatments and gene therapy treatments, which target tissue stem cells, Sherley discussed how technologies that quantify tissue stem cells specifically also had high impact applications for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drug evaluations. Because of the important roles of tissue stem cells in organ and tissue health and disease, it is not surprising that the impact of technologies that quantify them extend beyond bioprocessing of biotherapeutics to many other important areas of tissue cell science and medicine.
Asymmetrex, LLC is a Massachusetts life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. The company's U.S. and U.K. patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – production and quantification – that have stood in the way of effective use of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. Asymmetrex markets kinetic stem cell (KSC) counting, the first technology for determination of the dose and quality of tissue stem cell preparations for use in stem cell transplantation therapies and pre-clinical drug evaluations. Asymmetrex is a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute BioFabUSA (ARMI) and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio).
Media Contact
James L Sherley, Asymmetrex, LLC, 6179906819, jsherley@asymmetrex.com
SOURCE Asymmetrex, LLC