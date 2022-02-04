DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although 22 VIKINGS Camp and Cabin welcomes everyone to come stay the night, a special focus and priority has been reserved for the needs for frontline healthcare workers and their families, feeling traumatized by the hard realities of all that is involved in caring for virus patients long term.
Situated on a beautiful 2 acre property at the foot of Mt Mitten and Antelope Canyon in the scenic NW Arizona town of Dolan Springs, just minutes away from the Grand Canyon, the Colorado River, Hoover Dam, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Route 66, and more..
Plenty of options to camp out with spaces for an RV/Camper, Car/Tent camping, a glamping dome, and a A-Frame cabin or two, giving visitors options to best suit their needs and comfort level.
Plan your own adventure, with so many choices of activities. Hiking/climbing, horseback riding, mineral and rock hunting, bird/animal watching, mountain biking, and ATVs / dirt biking activities, local tour companies and outfitters.
Or, if you choose, keep your days free and meditative, with many quiet spaces to escape to, or join our planned yoga and ecstatic dance sessions, private massage, reiki, and guided meditation sessions.
Volunteers and donations of materials, labor, and equipment are welcomed and accepted.
Media Contact
Thomas Cowart, Southside Multimedia, 1 7023435148, Southsidemultimedia@gmail.com
SOURCE 22 Vikings Camp and Cabin