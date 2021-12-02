TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before the Delta variant took hold, Asia was on track to lead a global economic recovery. But shuttered factories and stubborn supply-chain issues disrupted the region's growth. How will Asia's political and corporate leaders resolve the region's difficult economic, health and environmental challenges? And what role can Japan play as a regional leader?
Seeking answers to these important questions, Eurasia Group, the world's leading geopolitical risk firm, is hosting the 5th annual GZERO Summit. Held on the 6th, 7th and 8th of December, this virtual gathering brings together key leaders from Japan and other nations, along with the CEOs of several prominent companies, to examine the issues and opportunities within Asia as it tries to navigate the most challenging pandemic in a century.
Confirmed speakers at the GZERO Summit include Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will deliver opening remarks. Other prominent speakers include Kevin Rudd, the former Prime Minister of Australia, Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo's Metropolitan Government, Eric Schmidt, Google's former CEO, Noubar Afeyan, the CEO of Flagship Pioneering, Moderna's parent company, Takeshi Niinami, the CEO of Suntory and many more… Click here for a complete list of speakers.
The summit kicks off with Ian Bremmer's much-anticipated "State of the World" speech, which airs live on http://www.gzeromedia.com on 7 December at 10 am JST / 6 December at 8 pm EST. Bremmer will address why China and the US are not headed for a new Cold War, why America is turning its attention further inward, and why China's demographic cliff is creating new challenges. He also plans to discuss why the world's tech behemoths are challenging nations by establishing their own form of sovereignty.
More than 1,000 corporate decision makers, political leaders and investors are expected to attend this extraordinary virtual event. If you would like to attend, please register here.
The 2021 GZERO Summit is supported by several organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Keidanren – Japan Business Federation, PwC Japan Group, and the Yomiuri Newspaper.
