The award plays a major role in the continuous expansion of rebless™ as the future rehabilitation robot for stroke and musculoskeletal patients.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H Robotics, experts in developing, manufacturing, and distributing state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions, is excited to announce they are the recipient of the iF Design Award for their rebless™ smart rehabilitation device!
The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most sought-after design prizes in the world. It provides organizations with a platform to showcase quality and creativity in design, communication, packaging, service design and concepts, architecture, and interior design, as well as UX and UI.
"We are proud to be the recipient of the prestigious iF design award. We are focused on building the next generation rehabilitation robots that are effective, welcoming, and easy to use for patients and clinicians. Design plays a major role in this." - Andrew Chang, Head of US Business
Most rehabilitation devices tend to be big, bulky, and intimidating to use, but as robotics and software technology continues to advance, companies like H Robotics are making it their mission to bring rehabilitation devices to patients' homes. With at-home devices, design is more important than ever to ensure reduced risk and increased approachability. To ensure the design is optimized for the user, H Robotics delivers top notch design with their smart rehabilitation devices and software.
Winning this award is an important acknowledgment for H Robotics as they work towards bringing rehabilitation devices to patients' homes to help them improve movement for a happier, healthier life.
rebless™ is an FDA-registered, first-of-its-kind robotic therapy device for both upper and lower extremities, providing motion to the elbow, wrist, ankle, and knee joints. With multiple operating modes, rebless™ allows for passive, active-assisted and resisted exercise, and range of motion measurements.
For more information on this award and the rebless™ robotic device, contact info@hroboticsus.com.
About iF Design Award
Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to excellent design. The iF brand is internationally recognized as a symbol of design excellence. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture, as well as user interface (UI), user experience (UX) and professional concept. All the award-winning entries are presented on http://www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.
About H Robotics
H Robotics is one of the fastest growing robotics companies with its main corporate offices in South Korea and the U.S. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions, including medical robots and data-driven telemedicine offerings for people who suffer from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. rebless™️, the company's at home and clinic use rehabilitation robot, received CES Innovation Award 2021, 2022, Good Design Award and iF Design award 2022.
