YouFit Health Clubs, a popular and affordable health club chain that can be found across the country, is offering a limited, one-week promotion available to all members with a Lime Card. From Feb. 7-14, gym-goers who bring a friend that also signs up for a Lime Card will receive one month free.
"We know members like to work out with their friends, and we want to reward new members who bring the YouFit experience to others," said YouFit COO Jessica Johnson. "This promotion is a gift for both you and your friend – both get a great new gym membership, and you get a free month. It's a win-win!"
The promotions is available at all YouFit locations across the country. To sign up, visit youfit.com or stop by your local club.
And for those who haven't tried out the YouFit experience, this is the time! YouFit is offering additional promotions for new members in the month of February. On Monday, Feb. 8, select participating YouFit locations will host Open Houses to promote the signature YouCoach program with a one-day sale, with discounts running up to 40% on personal training packages for new members.
In addition, at all locations, new members who sign up for a Lime Card membership during the month of February can join for only $1. More details about that promotion are available here.
At each club, YouFit prioritizes the health and safety of its members and has committed to meeting all applicable guidelines, including those mandated by the government, and has implemented safety precautions including the following:
- Each and every YouFit Health Clubs location undergoes deep cleaning and regular stringent sanitizing that includes the disinfecting and maintenance of all equipment, surfaces, and facilities.
- The clubs are enforcing social distancing guidelines to keep staff and members safe. This includes creating greater distance between machines and the implementation of no contact check-in and membership enrollment processes.
- A new membership code of conduct has been implemented.
- YouGX Group Fitness classes are operating at select locations. Classes have been redesigned with spacing to encourage social distancing, hand sanitizing is required, attendees must bring their own towels, and classes may be a bit shorter to allow ample time for cleaning and disinfecting between each class. Members can check their local club for when classes will resume, and they can also still work out at home by accessing YouGX classes on Facebook Live.
YouFit
YouFit Health Clubs is a gym that's about one thing only: You. Founded in 2008, YouFit offers affordable gym memberships at state-of-the-art facilities to help members get the most out of life.
