NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atadas Inc., a telehealth technology company, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a remote medication monitoring (RMM) technology, referred to as PillCountPro™, that transforms the way medicated assistant treatments (MAT) can be implemented. The first-of-its-kind technology changes the way medication-based treatments are implemented, resulting in evidence-based feedback for better patient outcomes, increased regulatory compliance (patient and provider) and a reduction in healthcare costs from medication non-adherence.
"Most medication adherence solutions focus on medication reminders and refills," explains Bill Farr, co-founder and CEO, Atadas. "Our technology provides an evidence-based feedback mechanism allowing medication monitoring between refills, delivering vital real-time data to the provider regarding treatment effectiveness. And when patients take their medication as prescribed, it eliminates elevated medical issues and related costs."
The first application of this RMM technology is for addiction medicine and behavioral health used in the treatment of opioid user disorder (OUD) addiction recovery. The technology is delivered through the Atadas AddMedPro™, an innovative telehealth platform that OUD patients can access 24/7 through a mobile app to securely communicate with their healthcare provider's cloud system. Medication adherence reminders, random pill count requests, recovery e-assessments, collaborative care meeting tracking and compliance checks and balances are all seamlessly delivered as part of the patient's overall treatment plan. This results in increased patient-provider communication, consistent medication adherence to avoid elevated medical issues and costs, and compliance with all regulatory guidelines.
Preventing Opioid Overdoses
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 38 people die each day from an overdose involving prescription opioids. Though preventable through MAT, it continues to be a major public health concern in the U.S.
Initial implementations of AddMedPro™ within an Office-Based Opioid Treatment setting have seen significant success with increased OUD patient medication adherence and reduced paperwork for OUD treatment regulatory compliance.
"Using the PillCountPro™ mobile app increased my patients' medication adherence, while increasing the 'convenience' of OUD treatment," explains Peter Farr, MD, ABFM, ABPM, ABAM, FASAM, co-founder and chief medical officer of Atadas. "Use of the Atadas platform also uncovered 5% of potential patient diversion control issues in our practice, which helps us monitor our compliance obligation and avoid illicit use scenarios."
