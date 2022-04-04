Atagi Plastic Surgery & Skin Aesthetics in Lone Tree, Colorado is thrilled to now offer HydraFacial® Elite, a leading no-downtime skin resurfacing treatment.
LONE TREE, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atagi Plastic Surgery & Skin Aesthetics in Lone Tree, Colorado is excited to now provide HydraFacial® Elite, an award-winning skin resurfacing treatment that combines patented technology, medical-grade serums and state-of-the-art treatment additions for a wide range of complexion improvements with zero downtime.
The clinically proven benefits of HydraFacial Elite include:
- Smoothing fine lines and wrinkles
- Improving elasticity and firmness
- Evening tone and enhancing vibrance
- Smoothing skin texture
- Diminishing brown spots
- Improving oily and congested skin
- Shrinking enlarged pores
- Healthier, fuller looking hair
HydraFacial Elite's three-step process:
1) CLEANSE + PEEL
Gentle exfoliation of dead skin cells and resurfacing
2) EXTRACT + HYDRATE
Remove debris from pores with patented vortex suction before applying intense moisturizer
3) FUSE + PROTECT
Replenish skin with antioxidants and peptides to maximize your glow
How HydraFacial Elite works
HydraFacial Elite uses a HydroPeel® tip, which has a spiral design to create a vortex effect. This vortex action is paired with proprietary vacuum suction, which work in tandem to dislodge impurities and debris from skin cells with incredible comfort and ease. This vortex technology simultaneously delivers hydrating and revitalizing serums to skin. The end result is radiant, intensely revitalized skin!
HydraFacial Elite Boosters
HydraFacial has partnered with medical-grade skin care brands (Alastin®, Epicutis™, Murad®, Senté®, ZO® Skin Health, Circadia) to formulate treatment boosters for targeted results. These boosters are formulated to target every possible skin concern, from fine lines and wrinkles to age spots, dullness and skin laxity. HydraFacial Elite has also designed results-driven serums including HydraFacial Keravive™ Peptide Complex Booster, which works to enhance scalp and hair health, and NassifMD Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, which imparts radiance, shine and intense hydration to skin.
To learn more about HydraFacial Elite or to schedule a consultation at Atagi Plastic Surgery & Skin Aesthetics, please call (303) 872-5103 or visit us online.
About Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD
Honored by her peers as "Top Doctor" in Denver's 5280 magazine for several consecutive years, Dr. Tanya Atagi is one of only a handful of board-certified female plastic surgeons in Colorado. She has built her practice based on a combined passion for medicine and arts, providing a unique yet ideal skill set for a plastic surgeon who is committed to helping patients look and feel their very best.
After completing medical school at Stanford, Dr. Atagi received her plastic surgery training from the Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by specialized fellowship training in Denver. She is board-certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgery and has published multiple papers on a wide range of topics including nerve regeneration, implantable medical devices, breast enhancement and the safety of implants.
About Atagi Plastic Surgery & Skin Aesthetics
Atagi Plastic Surgery & Skin Aesthetics is known throughout the Denver metropolitan area and beyond for exceptional service from a highly experienced and dedicated team. Acclaimed by patients for both the quality of their work and the most compassionate care, the staff at Atagi Plastic Surgery & Skin Aesthetics has been honored to serve clients for nearly two decades.
Committed to helping patients achieve total body health and beauty, Atagi Plastic Surgery & Skin Aesthetics provides a comprehensive selection of treatments, including liposuction, AccuTite, FaceTite, BodyTite, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, Morpheus8 RF microneedling, PRP skin rejuvenation, PRP hair restoration, PRP sexual wellness for men and women, PRP breast lift, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, BBL ® photofacial, Halo™ fractional laser skin resurfacing, MicroLaserPeel®, Botox®, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, Ultherapy® skin tightening, Exilis™ skin tightening, Vanquish ME™ non-invasive fat removal, HydraFacial Elite, medical facials, medical-grade skin care products and much more.
