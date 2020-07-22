BERLIN and NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAI Life Sciences AG, a global biotechnology company builder that envisions an end to mental illnesses, today announced that it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day for analysts and investors on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm ET.
From psychedelics to digital therapeutics, the R&D day will focus on how the Company is working to address significant unmet medical needs in the mental healthcare space.
The event will feature presentations by members of ATAI's management team, along with leading experts, Amir Kalali, MD and John Krystal, MD.
Dr. Amir Kalali is recognized globally as a leading innovator at the intersection of life sciences and technology, advising companies in both sectors. He is known for his expertise in the digitization of the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, he was the Head of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence at IQVIA. In this role, he was responsible for the enterprise-wide strategy for Neuroscience, encompassing drug development and health care services. He is a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California San Diego, Editor of the journal Innovations in Clinical Neuroscience, and the Lead Editor of the book Essential CNS Drug Development, published by Cambridge University Press. He is the Founding Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Society for CNS Drug Development (ISCDD), and Chairman and Chief Curator of the CNS Summit. He has been involved in initiatives by the Institute of Medicine Forum on Drug Discovery, Development, and Translation, as well as the NIH FAST and the NIH NCATS New Therapeutic Uses program. Dr. Kalali's contributions to drug development have been recognized by multiple awards and being named to The Medicine Maker's Power List and the PharmaVOICE 100 and the Inaugural Red Jacket award.
Dr. John Krystal is the Robert L. McNeil, Jr. Professor of Translational Research and Professor of Psychiatry, of Neuroscience, and of Psychology at Yale University. He is co-chair of the Neuroscience Forum (NeuroForum) of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and he edits the journal, Biological Psychiatry. He previously served on the NIMH National Mental Health Advisory Council and the NIAAA National Alcohol Advisory Council. Dr. Krystal is a leading expert in the areas of alcoholism, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, and depression. His work links psychopharmacology, neuroimaging, molecular genetics, and computational neuroscience to study the neurobiology and treatment of these disorders. He is best known for leading the discovery of the rapid antidepressant effects of ketamine in depressed patients.
Webcast Information
To attend the live video webcast, please register or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ATAI@kcsa.com.
About ATAI Life Sciences
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, ATAI Life Sciences AG is a global biotech platform and company builder working to address significant unmet medical needs rooted in a lack of innovation in neuropsychiatry. Based in Berlin, London and New York, its vision is to cure mental health disorders, enabling people to live healthier and happier lives.
