TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the COVID-19 pandemic athletic trainers have taken on new roles to ensure a safe return to physical activity and public safety. Now, athletic trainers will have an opportunity to show their value and aid in New Jersey's vaccination effort.
On February 19, 2021 the State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety Division of Consumer Affairs released DCA Administrative Order No. 2021-07 and DCA Waiver No. 2021-03. These documents temporarily permit licensed healthcare providers, including athletic trainers, to administer COVID-19 vaccines once appropriate training is completed.
"New Jersey athletic trainers are proud to be given this opportunity and believe we are qualified to do so. Our education and experience as healthcare providers will allow athletic trainers to be successful in administering the COVID-19 vaccine," said Kevin W. Briles, President of the Athletic Trainers' Society of New Jersey, Inc.
Access to COVID-19 vaccine is expanding daily and the need for qualified healthcare professionals to administer the vaccine is essential. The ATSNJ applauds these efforts by the State of New Jersey to allow citizens better access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
