OAK BROOK, Ill., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy, a leader in physical and occupational therapy, is proud to offer a new specialized service line to rehabilitate patients recovering from COVID-19.
"As COVID-19 emerged and began spreading across the U.S., Athletico Physical Therapy witnessed the toll it was having on patients who contracted the virus. In keeping with one of our core values of continuous innovation, we understood our role in helping people recover from the illness. This includes those who are suffering from the physical and emotional side-effects of the virus and/or hospitalization, including deconditioning, pain, and weakness. We are proud of our team to rally behind such a cause and provide this COVID-19 Recovery & Rehabilitation program to our communities in need." – Travis Egli, PT, DPT, COMT, FAAOMPT – Vice President of Clinical Excellence.
Athletico's COVID-19 Recovery and Rehabilitation program is designed to treat the physical and emotional challenges brought on from the virus. Physical complications after COVID-19 can persist for months or even years, and include impairments in muscle strength, heart and lung capacity, pain, balance, endurance, and walking ability leading to a loss of function and independence. Our highly-educated clinicians undergo advanced training, which gives them the experience and education needed to provide our patients with the highest standard of care.
Once they pass Athletico's screening protocol as well as the CDC guidelines, individualized treatment plans are created for patients which may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification. Recovering patients can be confident that Athletico's assessment and recommended treatment plans will help them recuperate, reach their health goals, and return to their daily activities.
Patients recovering from COVID-19 that are experiencing fatigue and loss of function due to the virus are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.athletico.com. Treatment is available in-clinic, in the home, or virtually through our telehealth platform. No prescription needed in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.
